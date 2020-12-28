DPS: 2 arrested after trooper discovers 9 pounds of meth inside stolen vehicle

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials seized more than nine pounds of methamphetamine and recovered a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop Friday.
Officials said a trooper stopped a vehicle about 2:53 p.m. in Wheeler County.
The 2018 Nissan Rogue was east on Interstate 40 near Shamrock when it was stopped for a traffic violation.
During the stop, the trooper found plastic-wrapped bundles of meth hidden inside the fender wells.
The investigation that followed led to officials discovering the vehicle was stolen.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Gregory Rodriguez, of Hacienda Heights, California. He was arrested along with a passenger, 54-year-old Dana Vironet of El Monte, Califronia.
Both were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to DPS officials.
DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents were asked to assist with the case.
DEA agents transported and booked Rodriguez and Vironet into the Randall County Jail.
Officials said the drugs were allegedly being transported from Henderson, Nevada to Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.