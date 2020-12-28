East Texas business seeing an increase in sales despite rollback

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Beginning Monday evening, the Texas Department of State Health Services contacted areas in Trauma Service Area Region G and notified them that restrictions would be put in place.
Today many are figuring out what that will look like for them. For others, they have a business as usual approach.
One shop in Tyler has a large enough space that they haven’t had to make capacity changes.
The House of Wynne Antiques and Gifts are seeing an increase in sales this holiday season, despite the rollbacks.
Owner Sharon Wynne said, “So we’ve seen, actually, the reverse here at The House of Wynne in that our customers are tending to focus more on their homes since they’ve been home so much during the pandemic. They aren’t traveling as much. They aren’t spending money on clothes to go out and about, so they’re spending more on redoing areas of their house or downsizing their homes and starting fresh.”
She also said a big part of sales could have come from the push to shop local.
“I think the local folks in Tyler have really stepped up to show us support and make sure we stay around,” Wynne said. “So our sales during the holidays have been great, and they really have been wonderful since we opened up again.”
Wynne said their sales went down pretty dramatically during a six-week closure, and this pandemic isn’t the first time they’ve had to adapt. Two summers ago, they had a flood, closing them for three weeks.
“When the pandemic hit, we kind of used some of that experience from being shut down last year to take it forward and figure out what to do to keep ourselves going,” Wynn said. “It’s almost like these trials make us stronger as we go along, and make our business stronger.”
The state has not yet released today’s hospital capacity numbers. In order for a region to go back to 75 percent, hospitalizations must be below 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
