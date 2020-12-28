First Alert: Tracking a mid-week storm system that will bring in widespread, heavy rains

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal boundary has moved in and stalled over East Texas. Outside of a spotty shower or two, most areas will remain dry in the short term as temperatures will be trending warmer than normal for the next couple of days until a strong cold front and high rain chances return to our area.
The wind machine will get cranking the next few days as southerly winds will be picking up on Tuesday and Wednesday, gusting over 20 mph at times. This will lead to daytime highs topping out in the lower 70′s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be mainly dry before an approaching storm system will ratchet up our rain and thunderstorm chances to 70% late in the day on Wednesday. These rain odds will then go up to 90% Wednesday night and continue through the day on Thursday. Since we will be behind the cold front in the colder air on Thursday, the rain we see on New Year’s Eve will be a chilly rain as daytime highs may not make it out of the 40′s.
Rainfall amounts with our mid-week storm system look to average between two-to-four inches, with most of that taking place Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.
Skies will start to clear out as we ring in the new year on Friday, leading to cold nights with light freezes for the upcoming weekend. Daytime highs will be in the middle 50′s with a cool breeze on Friday and Saturday before the mild air starts to return by this time next week.
