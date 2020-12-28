First Alert: Tracking a mid-week storm system that will bring in widespread, heavy rains

Tuesday will be mainly dry before an approaching storm system will ratchet up our rain and thunderstorm chances to 70% late in the day on Wednesday. These rain odds will then go up to 90% Wednesday night and continue through the day on Thursday. Since we will be behind the cold front in the colder air on Thursday, the rain we see on New Year’s Eve will be a chilly rain as daytime highs may not make it out of the 40′s.