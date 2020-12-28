Former interim Nacogdoches County Chamber president, community leader dies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Bill Teague, who once served as the interim president and CEO of the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce and was active with the town’s Rotary and Booster clubs, died at his home on Dec. 25.
Teague was 83 when he died, and he was born on Oct. 24, 1937.
The community leader’s obituary on the Laird Funeral Home website featured a quote from Teague, who said, “So remember, ‘All days are good, some are just better than others.”
Teague grew up in Abilene and attended Abilene High School. He graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a bachelor of science degree in medical technology in 1960. He was also commissioned in the U.S. Army.
After Teague completed his military service, he moved to Galveston, where he enrolled in the Blood Bank Specialty Course at UTMB. He excelled and soon moved on to Ortho Diagnostics in Raratan, New Jersey. While there, he worked with the team that developed the RhoGam vaccine, which was designed to protect the unborn babies of Rh-negative mothers.
“Bill’s gift of leadership propelled him quickly up the professional ladder with administrative stops in Florida and Austin, TX, before being hired in 1975 by the Harris County Medical Society as the founding CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston, a position he held until his retirement in 2006,” the obituary stated.
Teague was one of the few non-physicians to serve as the president of the American Association of Blood Banks.
When Teague retired, he was named the president emeritus of the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.
“As a committed Rotarian, Bill believed in the Rotary motto of “service above self’ and lived that creed in all he did,” the obituary stated. “While in Houston, Bill served the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a Lifetime VP; as a member of the Harris County Sports and Convention Board; a past president of the Rotary Club of Houston and was instrumental in seeing Rotary House International become a reality.”
After Teague retired, he and Lynn, his wife, moved to Nacogdoches, where he continued to be a leader in the community.
He quickly became involved in community activities through the Nacogdoches Rotary Club; the Nacogdoches Booster Club; the SFASU Foundation Board and the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, where he served as interim President and CEO while the search for a permanent CEO was conducted,” the obituary stated. “Bill’s passion beyond his family and his professional life was hunting, fishing, and his deep love for the sport of competing with his beloved Labrador retrievers.’
Teague was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches, where he served on the Missions Committee, as a member of the FUMC Day School Board, and as a Sunday School teacher, the obituary stated. While he lived in Houston, he was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Teague had a close brush with death in 2014 after he completed a successful retriever test meet with Cheers, his champion Labrador, outside of Giddings. He attributed his survival to God’s protection, an effective 911 emergency system, and quality medical service. Click here to read the East Texas Story.
“In addition to hunting with and competing with his dogs, he was a Past President of the Master National Retriever Club and the current President of the MNRC Foundation,” the obituary stated.
Teague is survived by his wife, his sons, his grandsons, and numerous other relatives.
A service celebrating Teague’s life will be held at a later date, the obituary stated.
“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of Nacogdoches, 201 E. Hospital Street, Nacogdoches, TX 75961; The Blood Center of East Texas, 3520 N. University, Nacogdoches, TX 75965, or The Master National Retriever Club Foundation, P.O. Box 444, Columbia, TN 38402-0444,” the obituary stated.
