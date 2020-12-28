Former interim Nacogdoches County Chamber president, community leader dies

He quickly became involved in community activities through the Nacogdoches Rotary Club; the Nacogdoches Booster Club; the SFASU Foundation Board and the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce, where he served as interim President and CEO while the search for a permanent CEO was conducted,” the obituary stated. “Bill’s passion beyond his family and his professional life was hunting, fishing, and his deep love for the sport of competing with his beloved Labrador retrievers.’