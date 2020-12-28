Friends, colleagues remember Bill Teague as leader, man of faith

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man known by many in the community as a friend, leader, and man of faith, has died.
His son Tim announced on Facebook that his father has succumbed to his battle with cancer.
Bill Teague was involved in the Nacogdoches community and in Houston where he was the founding CEO of Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. During his time there, Mary Frances Bradford met him and said he was always a very active leader.
“The first thing you noticed is he always, always, knew your name. He would ask about how you were doing, he was interested in you as a person and he almost treated you like family,” Bradford said. “He would ask about your family and it didn’t matter who you were at the blood center, you’re talking well over 600 employees or more.”
Bradford said he loved what he did and never saw it as a job.
“He had such a positive attitude,” she said. “He set the bar for you to be the very best person you could be.”
In 2006 he retired and moved to Nacogdoches with his wife Lynn, where he continued to serve others. Rusty Rust met Teague in October of 2015 when Teague served as the interim President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.
“And I went to him and told him it would be a three to four month deal and it ended up being about 12 or 13 months, I think,” Rust said. “But he served very well, he brought his management skills and his leadership skills to our chamber and to our community.”
A man who was thankful to be involved in the community, Rust said Teague enjoyed seeing others succeed.
“He didn’t see it as working, he saw it as building people, and Bill was an excellent leader and mentor to the folks here in the chamber, and to me as I was the chamber chair, but Bill had a lot of wisdom in the years that he had worked in Houston,” Rust said.
Outside of work, Teague was active in church, enjoyed time with family, and competed with his retriever dogs.
“The dogs were one thing he trained, but Bill was a trainer of people. He liked to mentor the people just like he did his dogs, and he was as proud of the folks,” Rust said. “Especially you see here at the chamber. What we have now is a lot of what Bill’s mentorship was about in the short period he was here.”
“He said that a lot, that all days are good and some are just better than others,” Bradford said. “He truly set the example of that.”
According to Teague’s obituary, a service celebrating his life will be held, but a date has yet been set.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.