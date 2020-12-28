Gohmert sues VP Pence over role in declaring Biden as winner of election

More specifically, Gohmert’s suit objects to the counting of the Arizona slate of electors voting for Biden and to the Biden slates from the remaining Contested States. It states that when Congress convenes on January 6 to count the electoral votes and declare President-Elect Biden as the winner, Gohmert will formally object to the count which, the lawsuit states, is a privilege he is entitled to “under the Twelve Amendment” (sic). Further, Gohmert is also asking Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a President Donald Trump-appointed district judge in Tyler, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on January 6.