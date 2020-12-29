Angelina County Commissioners begin developing job description for unit road system supervisor

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County Commissioners are moving along with plans for the county’s unit road system.
Commissioners have been working toward getting the unit road system in place for Angelina County. County Judge Don Lymbery said the first step was creating a road department.
This system will require a road engineer or supervisor to oversee management of the county roads instead of the four commissioners.
“What we’ve actually done is created the department by order from the county attorney, and it’s all been signed by the commissioners and myself,” he said. “So that road department has been created, and it takes effect on January 1st.”
While the department will be effective on Jan . 1, 2021, the county is still working to hire an engineer or road supervisor.
“As an interim measure, the commissioners have been assigned the duty of interim administrators over their respective precinct until we actually get the engineer, or someone that’s going to be the head of the department, hired,” Lymbery said.
Lymbery said the county attorney is helping to work on the application and advertising process, which will reflect what the commissioners want it to say.
“Once we turn off the application process, then we’re going to review those applications in commissioners court in an executive session and discuss exactly what we’re going to do as far as moving forward,” Lymbery said.
As the commissioners see a need for road material, Lymbery said they will go through a similar process to request funding, but it changes a little bit because it will now be from the county roads budget.
Lymbery said he hopes they can get the application out in the near future and added he has some ties to other engineering locations for it to be open statewide.
