Deep East Texas TSA’s hospitalization rate has been above 15 percent 8 days straight

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday marked the eighth day in a row that the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area, which includes Angelina and Nacogdoches counties, had a hospitalization rate that was above 15 percent of its total capacity.
On Tuesday, the TSA’s hospitalization rate was at 24.17 percent, which was up considerably from the 15.03 percent reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday.
The Deep East Texas TSA, or TSA H, had a hospitalization rate of 18.87 percent on Saturday. That was up from the 16.85 percent reported on Friday. The last time that TSA H was below the 15-percent threshold was on Dec. 18.
Counties in the Deep East Texas Trauma Service Area include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
For the Deep East Texas TSA to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven straight days.
