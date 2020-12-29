East Texas US Representatives say nay to $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - The Associated Press reports the Senate GOP has blocked a vote on larger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Tuesday.
On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted and passed H.R. 9051, also known as the ‘Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act of 2020, which would increase the amount people received from COVID-19 relief checks from the $600 amount already passed to $2,000.
Ultimately, the House passed the legislation by a 275 - 134 vote. But how did U.S. Representatives from East Texas vote on the bill?
Rep. Louie Gohmert representing Texas’ 1st district, which includes the majority of East Texas counties, voted nay on the bill. Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas’ 5th district, which includes the counties of Van Zandt, Henderson, Anderson, and Cherokee in East Texas, also voted nay to the plan.
Representatives from further south, including Rep. Kevin Brady of the 8th district, which includes Houston and Trinity Counties in East Texas, also voted nay on the bill. And Rep. Brian Babin of the 36th district in Texas, which includes the counties of Polk, Tyler, and Jasper along with other counties outside East Texas, also voted nay to the bill.
