Ellen Trout Zoo collecting leftover Christmas trees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you’re looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, the Ellen Trout Zoo is collecting leftover Christmas trees for animal enrichment.
Donations can be dropped off at gate 9. They are taking natural, unaltered trees that do not have flocking and tinsel.
You can also stop by administration or admissions during regular operating hours and someone will help direct you
Zoo Director Gordon Henley said many of the animals enjoy these trees.
“It introduces something brand new into their home and they like to explore that. They go around look, and they’ll smell. Most of the trees have some kind of needle leaf smell, some have different varieties of Christmas trees that there are. Some of them climb in them, they explore around the branches, some of them get underneath them.”
Henley says the trees will go to all animals, depending on how many they get and they will collect them until people stop bringing them or needles begin falling off.
