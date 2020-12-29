First Alert: Heavy downpours set to arrive late Wednesday afternoon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A strong and slow-moving storm system will quickly bring back some widespread, heavy rainfall as we put a bow on 2020.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with highs in the middle 70′s. Look for rain and thunderstorm chances ramping up to 70% late in the day as the storm system and surface cold front approach the Piney Woods.
These rain odds will then go up to 90% Wednesday night and continue through the day on Thursday. With a surface low developing along the stalled front, heavy rainfall will take place during this time. There is also a very small threat of severe thunderstorms developing on the east or southeast side of the frontal boundary, but those odds are very low at this time. Due to the front slowing down, we have adjusted temperatures upward on Thursday, with highs now expected to be in the lower-to-middle 60′s.
Rainfall amounts with our mid-week storm system look to average between two-to-four inches, with most of that taking place Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
Skies will start to clear out as we ring in the new year on Friday, leading to cold nights and seasonally cool afternoons in store for the first weekend of the new year. Daytime highs will be in the middle 50′s with a cool breeze on Friday and Saturday before the mild air starts to return by early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.