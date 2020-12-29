First Alert: Heavy downpours set to arrive late Wednesday afternoon

These rain odds will then go up to 90% Wednesday night and continue through the day on Thursday. With a surface low developing along the stalled front, heavy rainfall will take place during this time. There is also a very small threat of severe thunderstorms developing on the east or southeast side of the frontal boundary, but those odds are very low at this time. Due to the front slowing down, we have adjusted temperatures upward on Thursday, with highs now expected to be in the lower-to-middle 60′s.