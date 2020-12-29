Thousands of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered in East Texas this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to East Texas this week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to a DSHS news release, state health officials are instructing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship COVID-19 vaccine to more than 350 providers in 94 Texas counties. The CDC will deliver 175,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 81,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly to providers.
An additional 121,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go to the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, according to the state. Vaccinations under the program started in Texas on Monday and, according to the CDC, will serve staff and residents at more than 300 long-term-care facilities in the first week.
A DSHS official tells KLTV that Texas remains in Phase 1A, but recognizes there are providers in a position to move forward, allowing them to go to Phase 1B, which includes those over 65 and people with a chronic medical condition.
- Phase 1A: If you are a healthcare worker, contact your employer. If you are a long-term care resident, contact your caretaker.
- Phase 1B: You may be able to get a vaccine today or this week if all willing Phase 1A individuals have gotten the vaccine. Visit Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations to see providers near you who are offering the vaccine, and be sure to call ahead to see if they have vaccine supply available for you. And please check this page frequently for updates.
Spring 2021 is the estimated time for when other people can get the vaccine, but state health official say that could change.
Below is a list of where doses will be delivered this week in East Texas, and how many doses have been allocated.
Smith County:
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances, Tyler, 5,500 doses
Gregg County:
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, Longview, 600 doses
- Longview Regional Medical Center, 600 doses
Angelina County:
- CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, Lufkin, 400 doses
Cherokee County:
- Rusk State Hospital, 400 doses
Harrison County:
- CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine, Marshall, 100 doses
Kaufman County:
- Terrell State Hospital, 100 doses
