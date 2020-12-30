Doctors share if recovered COVID-19 patients should get the COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In our area alone, over 24,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.
This means they now have antibodies that could help ward off the virus in the future.
However, although rare, there is a possibility of getting COVID-19 more than once.
But Panhandle health experts point out that the CDC has not released any official guidance on whether these individuals need the vaccine.
“There has been lots of science that is looked at, on antibody levels after people have been infected and they seem to drop off fairly quickly, you know in a matter of few months,” said Dr. Scott Milton, infectious disease specialist at Texas Tech Physicians “The question is how much of that do you need to be protected.”
Individuals who recovered from COVID-19 were not included in clinical trials. So, there is not a lot of data available for how it affects them.
Data that is available, showed volunteers who received the Moderna shot had more antibodies than did people who had recovered.
Dr. Milton notes there is no way of knowing how many antibodies someone needs to be protected from contracting it again.
“So, what we kinda decided as a community, is that if it has been longer than about three months then people have to consider getting the vaccine,” said Milton
But, since the vaccines have been approved under emergency use authorization, getting it is not mandatory and will ultimately be up to each individual.
Meagon Laws is an Amarillo resident who recently had COVID-19 and is not planning on getting the vaccine anytime soon because she believes it was developed too fast.
“When maybe a little more people have gotten it, maybe a year from now, then I might think about it,” said Laws. “I have been going back and forth because my mom has an autoimmune disease and I can’t be around her cause she is on dialysis. But I don’t know, I think right now I rather keep my distance instead of getting a vaccine that I am not sure about.”
The responses from other community members who have had COVID-19 varied from definitely not planning to get it, to thinking about it, to being all for it.
“What is happening with the delivery of the vaccines is encouraging,” said Milton
