East Texas health expert talks about mutated strains of COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to ABC News, the United Kingdom has had a 101-percent case increase of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. And they have detected 23 mutations there in the last few months.
East Texas has seen a higher rate of hospitalization recently, but Dr. Lewis Browne with the Gregg County Health Authority said he has had no reports that the virus that causes COVID-19 has been changing here, although it could.
“There had been some previous mutations in the Oriental areas; there’s like six of them. As I understood they never did get out of the Orient. But this now is a mutated strain, and we know it’s in Europe and the United Kingdom,” Browne said.
He said mutations tend to happen since viruses:
“Do millions upon billions and probably trillions of replications,” Browne said.
He added those errors or mutations in replication could go either way.
“Mutation is what’s probably going to get us out of it. But, unfortunately, mutation will also sometimes make some of the strains more virulent so that they make people more sick,” Browne said.
Browne said it’s possible a virus can even become more contagious.
“So you could actually catch it easier,” Browne said.
He said he has no reports that a mutated strain is present in the U.S.
“But now we’re starting to see, in hospitals, much younger people like in their 20s and 30s getting it, and we’re seeing people in their 20s, 30s, dying from this also,” Browne said.
He said it’s unknown why that is happening. However, he added the virus’ main job is to keep on replicating, which could weaken it, or go the other way.
“Very much like some of these bacteria become superbugs, and that’s a different infection, but the superbugs then become very toxic compared to the regular bacteria which are always not good,” Browne said.
Brown said whether or not we get a mutated COVID-19 virus in the U.S. he believes COVID-19 will continue to be an issue through the winter.
