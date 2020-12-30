East Texas pharmacies ask for patience as demand increases for COVID-19 vaccine

“The biggest deal is we don’t want to waste any of the vaccine that we receive,” he said. “So once we start administering it, we have a very small window to give that vaccine. With the Moderna vaccine that we received, it’s just six hours once it’s room temperature. We don’t to waste any. So even with our first initial allotment we wanted to make sure if we didn’t have any health care workers show up, we had a plan in place to be able to take care of those other people who are high risk for a variety of reasons.”