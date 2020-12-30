Firework stand across East Texas experience shipping shortage, due to covid-19 pandemic

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many fireworks stands across East Texas have had a tough time getting fireworks this season, due to shipping issues.
As KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner reports, one business owner says their sales have actually increased this year even in the midst of a pandemic.
“Retail sales this year for firework sales have been better than any other year. I think it is because most people have been stuck at home and cannot really travel. So, holiday time comes around New Year’s Eve and all they got to do is hangout in the backyard and pop fireworks,” said Reece Maddox, the manager at 94 Fireworks.
On the flip side, Maddox says his business has been affected in another way.
“Actually, we are good on inventory for the most part. There are a few things that we are short on because manufacturing has slowed down this year because of COVID-19,” Maddox said. “Majority of the fireworks are manufactured in China. So, shipping has been every difficult getting them imported form America. Yes, we have been short on some things, but we have tried to get as much as we can from what is in storage and stateside.”
94 Fireworks have been short on traditional roman candles and sparklers. Maddox says the demand is high for those specific fireworks in Angelina county.
“The 31st is majority of our sales. So, we will have probably 50 to 60 percent of our overall sales this season from the 31st,” Maddox explained.
Although we are still in a global pandemic, Maddox says their business seems to be doing better this season, than the 4th of July firework sales.
“It is hard to tell because of the weather right now, but it effects New Year’s Eve sales a lot. New Year’s Eve is the best day for us this season. So far it has been on par and sometimes better on some days,” Maddox said.
For people who are worried about the weather, Maddox says you can save the fireworks until the next holiday.
We should note, setting off fireworks is prohibited within most city limits. A permit is required for any firework show. Call your city office for more information.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.