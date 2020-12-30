First Alert: Wet and stormy weather on tap for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be rounding out the year with wet and stormy conditions here in East Texas due to a complex weather setup taking shape across the Lone Star state.
Due to the potential for locally heavy rainfall, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Nacogdoches, Polk, Rusk, and Trinity counties through New Year’s Eve.
Rain chances will remain at 80% this evening and overnight before peaking at 90% through the day on Thursday. With a surface low developing along the stalled front, heavy rainfall will take place in the next 24 hours.
There is also a very small threat of severe thunderstorms developing on the east or southeast side of the frontal boundary, with areas near Jasper, Newton, Burkeville, and over near Toledo Bend Country standing the best chance to see a severe thunderstorm or two tomorrow afternoon.
Rainfall amounts look to average between two-to-four inches, with isolated, higher amounts possible for areas mainly west of the Highway 59 corridor.
Skies will start to clear out as we ring in the new year on Friday, leading to cold nights and seasonally cool afternoons in store for the first weekend of the new year. Daytime highs will be in the middle 50′s with a cool breeze on Friday and Saturday before the mild air starts to return by early next week.
