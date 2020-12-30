Johnny Manziel expected to join new sartup football league

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas native Johnny Manziel is looking to make another football comeback.
Manziel told ESPN that he will be joining Fan Controlled Football. The new league that’s set to kick off in February and will feature 7-on-7 games. A large part of the competition will be decided on by the fans. Viewers will be able to determine the rosters and even call in plays during the game.
Manziel was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 2014 but did little in his NFL career following a great college career at Texas A&M.
He also had stops in the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of America Football League and The Spring League.
“The more I heard about what this was going to be, the more I felt it was going to be something that was just very fun,” Manziel said to ESPN reporter Kevin Seifert. “It’s going to be very fan-oriented and something I could get behind without being extremely, extremely, extremely serious, the way that my football career has been in the past.”
