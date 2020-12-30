Nacogdoches police investigate burglary at local photography studio

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are investigating a burglary that took place at Alex Shaw’s Photography Studio in Nacogdoches.
The break-in happened over Christmas weekend. Many items have been thrown around the studio and the ceiling has been partially torn down.
According to the police report, several valuable items were stolen.
There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information about this burglary, contact Nacogdoches Police Department at (936)-599-2607.
