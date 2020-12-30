New filing shows US Rep. Gohmert reached out to VP Pence prior to lawsuit

The language of the filing, made Tuesday, states as follows: “Prior to filing of this lawsuit, Plaintiffs’ counsel presented a written statement of the specific relief requested and summary of Plaintiffs legal arguments by e-mail to the Office of the Counsel for the Vice President. Prior to moving for emergency relief, Plaintiffs’ counsel conferred via telephone with the Counsel to the Vice President and provided an as-filed copy of the Complaint and an unsigned final copy of Plaintiffs Motion via email. In the teleconference, Plaintiffs’ counsel made a meaningful attempt to resolve the underlying legal issues by agreement, including advising the Vice President’s counsel that Plaintiffs intended to seek immediate injunctive relief in the event the parties did not agree. Those discussions were not successful in reaching an agreement and this lawsuit was filed. Counsel for the Vice President was promptly furnished a copy of the Complaint and Plaintiffs Motion.”