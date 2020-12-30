U.S. Senator John Cornyn co-wrote Save Our Stage Act to help live music, entertainment venues in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new bill is helping live music and entertainment venues in East Texas cover expenses lost due to the pandemic.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn recently introduced the Save Our Stage Act.
Organizations like the Angelina Arts Alliance can qualify for grants to help offset costs and ticket losses.
You may recall, the organization rescheduled most of its 2021 season to the Fall.
Executive Director Jennifer Allen tells us although they are happy that the funding is available, she does not think the grant will help them reopen sooner.
“There is light at the end of the tunnel in terms of this relief from the government. Also in terms of vaccinations to come our way, so we can gather, and we can fill our theaters again. Live performances is what we are all about,” Allen said.
Allen says without the grant, they are looking at more than a year without the regular source of ticket revenue income, which she says would be devastating.
