Better East Texas: Moving forward into the New Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -As we end 2020, it is tradition to pause and reflect and then make resolutions for the new year. But this is a year that few of us want to look back on. In fact, most people seem to be running to 2021.
But while this year taught us about challenge, disrupted plans and sacrifice, it has also taught us about the power of relationships. Perhaps this is the lesson that will live on and even one we can consider deepening as start the new year. 2020, while definitely known as the year of COVID, will also be known as the year we came together – through many forms – and worked and cared for others in our midst. And while many of us lost loved ones, our lives were many times enhanced by the outreach of loved ones across miles. Many of which we would have taken for granted if there had not been a pandemic.
I don’t want to claim that 2020 was some kind of victory but it was a display of some of the good in humanity. 2021 will be a year of testing as well as we will emerge from the constraints of the pandemic and begin a new normal for many aspects of our lives – the foundations of which have been laid in 2020. The challenge will be to maintain and even expand the good habits and loving practices that were born in the year of COVID.. We should not let the progress on those fronts fade or the sacrifice, suffering and loss will be for not. Take time and pledge to stay the course in 2021. Happy New Year East Texas.
