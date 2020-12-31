East Texas Ag News: Continuing last year’s garden plans

If you enjoy the vegetable garden but want to make it a smaller and more productive area, then go ahead and make a raised bed garden. Make it no wider than 4 feet and as long as your heart desires. The 4-foot maximum width is to allow you access from each side. At the elementary school gardens, our Master Gardeners only build them 3-feet wide because the kids have shorter arms! Just be sure to put it in the area that is close to a water source and gets as much sun as possible.