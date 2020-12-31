First Alert: Wet weather set to move out as we ring in the new year

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - To say that this last day of 2020 has been wet and soggy would be an understatement.
With more rain expected to linger through the evening hours, a Flash Flood Watch continues for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, and Sabine counties up until we hit the stroke of midnight and ring in the new year.
With saturated grounds and another one-to-two inches of rain possible this evening, be on the lookout for some lowland flooding, especially on those roadways that are susceptible to taking on high water.
We also have a low-end severe weather threat for Newton county as they will remain under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Our slow-moving storm system will finally get a kick in the rear, which means we will be able to shut off the rain faucet by the time we enter 2021.
New Year’s Day will start off with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures before some sunshine returns for the second half of the day. Look for highs to only reach the lower 50′s.
This first weekend of 2021 will be very calm and dry for us as we see cold mornings give way to cool afternoons under sun-filled skies.
Temperatures will moderate just a bit as we transition into next week before our next cold front and rain chance return by the time we hit next Wednesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.