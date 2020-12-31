Former Rusk Chamber manager arrested, charged with theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation into the finances of the Rusk Chamber of Commerce has led to the arrest of a now former manager of the organization.
A grand jury indictment filed Dec. 4 states that Tara Nicole Hood, 43, of Rusk is charged with unlawfully appropriating money “of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000” from the Rusk Chamber of Commerce. The filing also states the alleged theft took place between Feb. 1, 2016 and Feb. 27, 2020.
Hood was arrested Monday, then arraigned on Tuesday before being released on a $10,000 bond.
In a publicly released statement, Rusk Chamber of Commerce President Austin Young said they first became aware of Hood’s alleged theft following the annual audit of chamber’s accounts.
“”A number of disparities were identified as the information was gathered. This prompted an investigation and because the case remains pending no additional information is available at this time,” Young said.
