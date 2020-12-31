EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Rain will continue for most of East Texas this morning and will be heavy at times. A flash flood watch is in effect through this evening as the rain continues throughout the day. Rain begins to come to an end this evening with most rain gone overnight. There is only a slight chance for a few leftover sprinkles early tomorrow morning. Clearing skies are expected tomorrow in Deep East Texas, however, the northern half of the area will continue to hold on to cloud cover through the day tomorrow and into Saturday morning. By Saturday afternoon, all of East Texas will be seeing more sunshine. Cool temperatures will prevail through the weekend with a warming trend into next week. Another cold front will be on the way by midweek next week with another chance for rain.