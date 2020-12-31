#13 Red Raiders cruise past Incarnate Word

#13 Red Raiders cruise past Incarnate Word
#13 Red Raiders cruise past Incarnate Word (Source: Texas Tech University)
By Pete Christy | December 29, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 12:16 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 13th ranked Red Raiders topped Incarnate Word 79-51 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The 2020 finale was the season debut of Kevin McCullar, who had been out with an injury. The Sophomore went 5-9 and scored 11 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva also scored 11 points for the Red Raiders. Kyler Edwards added 10 and 8 rebounds.

The Red Raiders led 41-19 and never looked back.

Texas Tech moves to 8-2 and will open 2021 hosting Oklahoma State 3pm Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.