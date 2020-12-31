Second arrest made in Bowie County homicide

Second arrest made in Bowie County homicide
Brandon L. Parkman, Jr., 18 (Source: Cass County Jail)
By Alex Onken | December 30, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 12:38 AM

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A second arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man on Dec. 27.

Brandon L. Parkman Jr., 18, faces a capital murder charge following the shooting death of 27-year-old Chase Aaron Porier, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Parkman, along with Kristopher Allen Fate Wilson, known as “Flip,” is also charged with capital murder.

According to BCSO, the two men robbed Porier of his marijuana before allegedly shooting him. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Parkman turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department before being booked into Cass County. He was later transferred to the Bowie Count Jail, where no bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.