Second arrest made in Bowie County homicide

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A second arrest was made in connection to the shooting death of a man on Dec. 27.
Brandon L. Parkman Jr., 18, faces a capital murder charge following the shooting death of 27-year-old Chase Aaron Porier, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.
According to BCSO, the two men robbed Porier of his marijuana before allegedly shooting him. On Wednesday, Dec. 30, Parkman turned himself in to the Atlanta Police Department before being booked into Cass County. He was later transferred to the Bowie Count Jail, where no bond has been set at this time.
