Mark In Texas History: Confederate Capital of Missouri

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: Jan. 2, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall is rich in history. It once hosted a state capital, not for Texas but Missouri.

On Bolivar Street in Marshall is a pink granite memorial erected in 1963. The marker explains how the site once served as a headquarters for the Confederate capital of Missouri.

According to a column written by the late Dr. Archie McDonald, Governor Claiborne Jackson and Lieutenant Governor Thomas Reynolds wanted to join 11 other states as part of the Confederacy, but Union troops kept that from happening.

Jackson and Reynolds fled Missouri and Reynolds eventually made it to Marshall, bringing the state seal of Missouri with him. He worked out of this location which was the home of a Texas Supreme Court justice.

Reynolds used the official state seal to stamp official documents and run the state from Texas until Texas also surrendered to the Union.

If you’d like to check out this historical marker, it’s located at 402 South Bolivar Street in Marshall.

