DPS: Multiple child porn images found on Lufkin man’s cell phone

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Public Safety special agents arrested a Lufkin man Friday after images of child pornography were allegedly found on his cell phone during an investigation.
Jorge Alejo Lopez II, 24, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography. His total bond amount has been set at $160,000.
According to a press release, special agents with the DPS Special Investigations Division started the investigation with the help of the Lufkin Police Department on Dec. 4.
During the investigation, investigators found multiple pornographic images of underage victims on a cell phone that belonged to Lopez, the press release stated.
After Lopez was arrested on Friday, the DPS special agents took him to the Angelina County Jail.
“Additional information is not available at this time,” the press release stated.
