Facility renovations are underway at Lufkin’s Salvation Army

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Last summer, Lufkin’s Salvation Army received a $500,000 grant from TLL Temple Foundation to renovate their facility.
As East Texas News Weekends’ T’Ebonie Tanner reports renovations are now underway.
Crews have begun Phase One of the renovations at Lufkin’s Salvation Army.
“So that we can lay out a successful plan of action to make this be the best place that it can be for the community,” said Cavon Phillips, the local Salvation Army captain.
Phillips said they are working on the roof and air conditioning units today.
“We do have an overall renovation plan. It is estimated to be $1.5 million. So, as we continue to get funding in from some supporters and other companies, we will begin looking at those renovations as money comes in,” Phillips explained.
Phillips said they planned to start renovations over the summer of 2019 but were delayed due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to address Phase One, which is our roof and our HVAC systems because wanted to go take care of the exterior,” Phillips said. “We wanted to go ahead and get that taken care of because we have been having leaking roofs in our facility. So that we can do things that are inside.”
Phillips said this project means a lot to him.
“It means that the Salvation Army will be a place where people can come and where a place that will be long lasting,” Phillips added.
Phillips said the organization also received half a million dollars from Pilgrim’s Pride, and that money will go towards the community gymnasium and other facilities in the near future.
