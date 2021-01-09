Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing elderly man with dementia

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who has dementia and other health issues.
According to a Facebook post, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a missing elderly man from the Leggett area on Jan. 8.
“Herbert James Haines went missing from his residence and was last seen at the Mobil gas station across from the Livingston Walmart,’ the Facebook post stated. “He was last seen buying lottery tickets.”
Haines drove away from the convenience store in a red, 2008 Chevrolet HHR with Texas license plate KCH3051. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information or help locating Herbert James Haines,” the Facebook post stated. “Please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810 with any helpful information.”
