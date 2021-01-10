Neighborhood Strong receives new vehicle to help with home renovation projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin-based non-profit organization has recently expanded its service area. They recently received a new vehicle to better assist with their home renovation projects.
It is a 2009 Dodge Journey to help navigate through home renovation projects.
“It helps us to get around quicker. You know, a lot of times we would have to wait on the homeowner to bring the application. Sometimes they cannot get out and they do not have a way to get to us. So, we go to them. The job site, we’re able to go and just work more efficiently.”
Volunteer Executive Director Wayne Lawrence says the timing could not have been more perfect. This week marks the first home renovation project of 2021.
“Normally we have three projects going simultaneously, and he needs to go check on those to see if they need any materials or see if something needs to be done differently for the homeowner.”
“My job is to go out and do pre-inspections on the homes, such as take pre-pictures and pictures while the contracts are in progress doing their work. Then I will go back and do post pictures when they are done,” said Campbell.
According to project manager Kenneth Campbell, volunteers will have access to the car in order to transport their tools.
During the renovation process, a lot of work is done inside the home as well.
“On this home we are going to, of course, replace the roof, because it is in dire need. The porch is in trouble, too,” Campbell said. “The ceilings are damaged in certain areas from the water. So, we are going to take care of those also for the homeowner.”
With the new vehicle, Neighborhood Strong has plans to expand services even further towards Cherokee and San Augustine counties.
“We have already put the vehicle to good use, and it is serving us very well. We are very grateful,” said Lawrence.
“Many people do not realize how people are hurting so and have lost hope. We want to provide that hope, and it helps us to do what we set out to do on our mission,” Campbell added.
Since 2016 Neighborhood Strong has completed 83 home renovations, 13 wheelchair ramps and five critical roof repairs.
