Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’ll start off today cloudy, but winter weather is already on the way. We have a First Alert Weather Day for tonight into tomorrow morning, and most of East Texas is under a Winter Weather Warning starting at 2pm this afternoon thru tomorrow morning. We’re already seeing a rain/wintry mix move into East Texas, and as the day goes on we’ll see a transition to mostly snow as temperatures drop. Snowfall totals will range from a dusting close to I-30 to 3.00″-4.00″ inches south of the I-20 corridor, and north of SH 103. Slick spots on East Texas roadways are expected this afternoon through tomorrow morning. We’ll climb above freezing later Monday morning and most of the snow and ice should start melting away. But it will be a messy morning commute. Once we get past the next two days, we’ll see a warming trend to above normal temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s by Thursday! A front will move through overnight Thursday into Friday, no rain expected.