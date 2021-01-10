WEBXTRA: KTRE reporter OK after her vehicle slides off road during winter storm

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KTRE) -KTRE’s Donna McCollum wasn’t injured when her personal vehicle went off the road during Sunday’s winter storm.
However, she did wind up having to spend the night at a hotel in Centerville near Interstate 45.
McCollum said she was headed back to Nacogdoches on State Highway 7 when her Jeep Liberty hit something in the road, and it slid to the right and off of SH 7.
While at the hotel, McCollum spoke to Huntsville resident Debbie Loeb, who said she and her son pulled off of I-45 on their way to visit a family member in Flower Mound. Knowing that it would be getting dark soon, they pulled over at a Buccees and then decided to spend the night at the hotel.
Loeb said they saw about six cars slide off the road while they were on I-45.
When asked if they were leaving in the morning, Loeb said, “We’ll wait and see what the weather is like in the morning.”
To watch the interview, click the video above.
