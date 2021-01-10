Winter weather: Snowfall totals across East Texas plus school closings, delays

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect from this evening into tomorrow morning as snow continues to fall across East Texas and temperatures drop to freezing overnight. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are also in effect until 8 a.m. Monday morning.
For an up-to-date list of the East Texas school closings and delays, click this link.
Here is a list of reported Snowfall Totals as of 8:30 PM this evening:
Tyler 4.1″
Lufkin 2.00″
Nacogdoches 4.3″
Winona 5.00″
Bullard 5.50″
Lindale3.50″
Gladewater 4.00″
Palestine 5.00″
Rusk 4.00″
Crocket 6.00″
Here is a breakdown of what to expect throughout the remainder of the evening and into the morning hours of Monday:
Sunday Evening: Snow will continue to move across East Texas this evening with accumulation already occurring on roads. There are reported snowfall totals as high as 5.5″ in Smith County, and snow is still falling. Hazardous driving conditions persist across most of East Texas and many schools have cancelled classes for Monday. To see the latest closures, click here.
Sunday Overnight: Temperatures will continue to drop to freezing or below freezing this evening. Any snow that melted Sunday afternoon/night will refreeze overnight elevating the concern for slick and icy roads. Snow will move out of East Texas from West to East overnight into the predawn hours.
Monday: Temperatures will warm above freezing after sunrise with ice and snow starting to melt throughout the mid to late morning hours. No further impacts are expected throughout the day Monday. Any moisture still on the ground Tuesday morning could refreeze on Monday night, thus possibly creating slick roads for your Tuesday morning commute.
