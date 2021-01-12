Lufkin police urge drivers to be cautious after ice-related rollover wreck on Raguet St.

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is urging drivers to exercise caution after a truck rolled over in the 1100 block of Raguet Street Tuesday morning.
“TRAFFIC ALERT: Use caution this morning as you make your way to work and school,” a post on the Lufkin Police Facebook page stated. “We have worked numerous wrecks so far today due to icy roads, including this one in the 1100 block of Raguet Street.”
The Facebook post said there was another accident within 15 minutes in the same area. No life-threatening injuries were reported in any of the incidents, the Facebook post stated.
According to the post, personnel with the City of Lufkin’s Street Department were on their way to sand the icy area.
“Allow extra time for travel, slow down, cellphones down, and EYES ON THE ROAD,” the Facebook post stated.
