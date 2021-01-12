Pedestrian dies after Jasper hit-and-run incident; suspect now in custody

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A 30-year-old woman died in an auto-pedestrian incident in Jasper early Tuesday morning, according to a press release. A suspect is now in custody.
The victim in the incident has been identified as Tashayna Samuel.
At about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Jasper PD officers were on patrol near the intersection of West Martin Luther King Drive and FM 2800, when the dispatcher told them a woman was lying on the side of the road just west of Dennis Drive.
When the officers got to the scene, they found Samuel lying on the side of the road, the press release stated. It appeared as though she had been struck by a vehicle.
Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway pronounced Samuel dead at the scene.
After Jasper PD detectives were called out to the scene, they found what appeared to broken pieces from the suspect vehicle and personal items that belonged to the victim, the press release stated.
“By using the broken pieces from the suspect vehicle left at the scene, detectives were able to identify the make, model, and color of the suspect vehicle,” the press release stated. “Detectives found the suspect and the 2005 stealth gray Hummer H2 at the Hope Village Apartment Complex located at 700 Pollard Street in Jasper, Texas.”
The 24-year-old Jasper resident was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The press release stated that the Jasper Police Department is not releasing his name until after formal charges have been filed, and the man has been arraigned.
“The suspect has been charged at this time with felony 2 manslaughter,” the press release stated. “This is an ongoing investigation.”
