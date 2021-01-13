First Alert: A mild day awaits before our next cold front sweeps through on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have clear skies and a starlit night with overnight lows dropping into the middle-to-upper 30′s.
Our next cold front will sweep through the Piney Woods late on Thursday afternoon. Before the frontal passage, look for an even warmer day as daytime highs top out in the middle 60′s.
Outside of a few passing clouds, this front looks to come through on the dry side, but will lead to gusty winds late in the day, which will bring in chilly air for the end of the week and this weekend.
The weekend is shaping up to be seasonally cool and dry across the Piney Woods. Light freezes will be likely both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Plentiful sunshine during the day will lead to a cool sunshine as highs top out in the middle-to-upper 50′s as we go from jackets in the morning to sweater weather by the afternoon.
Our next chance of precipitation looks to hold off until next week when a Pacific storm system looks to bring back thicker clouds and a modest chance of rain by next Tuesday. Due to the slow-moving nature of this system, we will likely see rain continue through Wednesday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.