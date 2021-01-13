Ladyjacks nab top spot in Southland Volleyball poll

FRISCO, Texas (News release) - The Southland Conference announced its Preseason All-Conference Polls Tuesday afternoon, and the Ladyjacks are ranked No. 1 with a total of 276 votes (16 First-place votes) for the 2021 season.
The Ladyjacks are the reigning regular season and tournament champions, finishing 16-0 in SLC play, and coming off a 31-2 record in 2019 highlighted by a NCAA Tournament First Round appearance. In addition to the Preseason Rankings, the Preseason All-Conference Teams were announced with three Ladyjacks earning individual accolades.
Senior defensive specialist Maddie Miller and senior middle blocker Taya Mitchell found themselves on the Southland Conference Preseason First Team, with sophomore outside hitter Ariana Pagan making Second Team. Miller compiled 595 digs last season and led the conference with 5.31 per set, Mitchell led the league with 165 total blocks and 1.45 blocks per set, and Pagan wrapped up her freshman year in 2019 with 290 digs, 47 blocks, and 21 aces for the Ladyjacks.
SFA will begin the 2020 spring season on Friday, January 22nd vs. Tarleton State at the SFA Tournament.