Ladyjacks nab top spot in Southland Volleyball poll

Senior defensive specialist Maddie Miller and senior middle blocker Taya Mitchell found themselves on the Southland Conference Preseason First Team, with sophomore outside hitter Ariana Pagan making Second Team. Miller compiled 595 digs last season and led the conference with 5.31 per set, Mitchell led the league with 165 total blocks and 1.45 blocks per set, and Pagan wrapped up her freshman year in 2019 with 290 digs, 47 blocks, and 21 aces for the Ladyjacks.