EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’ve seen some clouds overnight, but those are quickly clearing out early this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 30s and will warm quickly into the mid to upper 50s today. Expect lots of sunshine and light southwesterly winds. More sunshine tomorrow and even warmer temperatures with highs reaching the lower 60s ahead of a weak cold front. No rain or clouds are expected with this front, but it will cool temperatures back into the 50s for the end of the work week. Mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday and a few more clouds for Sunday. Chances for rain on Sunday are looking less and less with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. More sunshine to start next week with mostly sunny skies for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Clouds increase late Monday night with another chance for rain with another cold front on Tuesday.