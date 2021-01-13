Two drivers killed in evening crash in Tyler County

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tuesday evening crash in Tyler County claimed the life of two motorists.
At approximately 9:30p.m. Tuesday, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to multiple vehicle crash on US Highway 69 in Tyler County. The crash occurred just North of the Hardin-Tyler County line.
The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on US 69. A 2013 Dodge passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on US 69. For reasons that remain unknown at present, the driver of the Chevrolet crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with the Dodge passenger vehicle.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 29-year-old Jonathan Collins of Warren, was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, 49-year-old Ramanda Parker, of Village Milles, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
All northbound and southbound traffic lanes of US 69 were closed for approximately three hours, but have since reopened.
There are no additional details available at this time.
