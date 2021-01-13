Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll warm up to the upper 50s today, about normal for this time of year. Tomorrow we continue the warming trend and head into the low 60s, some could see the mid 60s (well above normal for this time of year). We cool down Friday and will be back in the 50s for the weekend. Rain chances Sunday - Tuesday, but not enough to cancel any Holiday Weekend plans yet. Just to be safe plan on packing your umbrella and/or poncho if you’ll be heading outside. As of last Thursday’s update to the drought monitor, most of East Texas is still abnormally dry. With the snow we had earlier this week and rain next week, fingers crossed that is enough to alleviate us from drought.