Body of missing man Corbin Stiefer found underneath Toll 49

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After days of searching for 21-year-old Corbin Stiefer, authorities say his body has been found.
According to the family, Corbin was last seen at his home in south Tyler. The family says he was headed to a doctor’s appointment on January 6.
Six days later on Tuesday evening, January 12, authorities found his missing red 2014 Mazda on the west side of Tyler, just north of the regional airport. Authorities conducted a search and found Stiefer’s body on Toll 49 in Tyler. He was located about one hundred yards from his vehicle.
Right now, Tyler police are not saying what was his cause of death.
As the family grieves, they say they’re grateful for the ongoing community support.
“He just will be sorely missed,” his mother, Carys Stiefer, said.
One week after disappearing, and two search parties later, authorities say Stiefer was found in a drainage ditch.
“Laying on his back, deceased,” Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.
The Tyler Police Department had conducted a search after discovering Stiefer’s red Mazda Tuesday evening. As the sun rose this morning, 20 officers and some family members searched for two hours before discovering his body.
“My son was a very winsome and intelligent person. He had a beautiful bright smile and a twinkle in his eye. He sang all the time,” Carys said.
Carys says the family is distraught over the news.
“His dad is very distraught. We all are. Just don’t stop the prayers.”
His grandfather says the community support has been monumental.
“The word I would choose is ‘comforting,’ the community has reached out to us in love and it’s comforting to know that people care…we thank them all for the words of kindness that we’ve heard,” grandfather Dewayne Manning said.
Manning and the family say some of their best memories of Corbin were during their vacations when they traveled together.
“I have not lost my hope, and I know I will feel joyful again one day,” Carys said.
Steifer was also a part of the jazz and marching band at Robert E. Lee High School. He played sports growing up and was involved in student government at Abilene Christian University, where he was studying with an eye toward a law or history degree
Police say they’ve taken the car to process evidence. The final report will not be in for a least a month.
