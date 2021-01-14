Doctor explains how people can contract COVID-19 between gap of 1st and 2nd dose of vaccine

“If you had a major collection of symptoms from COVID, I think most people would say you probably ought to wait some to get the second dose,” said Dr. Young, regional chair and professor of family and community medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine “Don’t do it if you just barely got out of bed and you are just trying so hard to struggle in there, cause there is a chance it can provoke a significant response that your weaken body is not quite ready to deal with.”