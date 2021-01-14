FBI, police, Homeland Security raids office of popular Lubbock dentist

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations, Lubbock Police Department, and other agencies have executed a search warrant for the office of Jason P. White DDS.
White, a popular Lubbock dentist, is facing charges related to child pornography.
The search warrant was executed Thursday afternoon at his office near 98th and Quaker Ave.
Details of the search warrant have not been released at this time.
