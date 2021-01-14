House Speaker wants fines for lawmakers bypassing the metal detector, not wearing masks

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing fines of up to $10,000 will be imposed on members who fail to abide by the security protocols of the House. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed their displeasure about the new protocol and have been bypassing the metal detector entirely or walking through and not stopping when they set it off.
Pelosi says, “It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe.” The fine will be $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for the second offense. The Democratic-led House will vote on the rule change.
Earlier in the week, she imposed fines for those who fail to wear face masks during the COVID-19 crisis. There is a $500 fine for a first offense and a $2,500 fine for a second offense. Fines for not following security or mask protocols will be deducted directly from lawmakers’ pay.
