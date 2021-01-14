Man dies in shooting tied to Tyler County stolen vehicle investigation

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One man has died from a shooting in Tyler County on Wednesday.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle from Hardin County found at a home off of FM 1943 in the Fred area.
At approximately 2:00 p.m. deputies found a man with a gunshot wound and the suspected shooter who also had injuries. The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital in Beaumont and later died.
Deputies spoke with witnesses, the suspected shooter, and the man who had been shot. The deputies discovered the stolen vehicle, driven by the man who died, and stolen items from Jasper and Tyler County in the vehicle.
Identification of the individuals involved is not being released at this time.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.