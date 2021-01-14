EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More sunshine is on the way today with a few high, thin clouds along a weak cold front. Southwest winds will turn from the northwest by late afternoon and gust up to 15-20 mph. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon ahead of the front and fall into the 30s tonight behind the cold front. More sunshine tomorrow with slightly cooler temperatures. Afternoon highs through the weekend will stay in the 50s. Chances for rain look slim on Sunday, but increase next week along a slow moving cold front that arrives late Tuesday. Rain chances look to stick around through the middle of next week.