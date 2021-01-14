Nacogdoches rallies around officer, wife with cancer

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches police officer and his wife received news that both are battling cancer. The community is rallying around the family to help with their needs.
Nacogdoches Police Sergeant Terry Singleton enters his thirtieth year with the Department. In the latter part of 2020, Singleton’s wife, Donnan was diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer.
“I did chemotherapy here in Nacogdoches to be followed by radiation therapy,” she said. “And about four months into my diagnosis, we found out Terry has Stage four cancer.”
Sgt. Singleton diagnosed with Stage 4 Lymphoma. He just got home Monday from his second round of chemotherapy at M.D. Anderson.
“It’s good to be home,” Sgt. Singleton said. It lifts the spirits. This time around it felt a lot better. We’re happy with the progress that’s being made.” (Terry)
Despite it all, they say they are grateful.
“It’s challenging, but the community has really stepped up,” he said. “There’s not enough words in the English language to express how much gratitude we have for the community. Transportation back and forth in Houston, meals and prayers lifted up on our behalf.”
One of the many community efforts taking place with Racks BBQ providing meals for a community benefit tomorrow for the Singleton family.
“We’ve both been in law enforcement for a good amount of time in Nacogdoches County, and it’s something near and dear to our hearts,” Racks BBQ co-owner Russell Wright said.
“As law enforcement, we don’t get a whole lot of support anymore, so it just makes you feel good that people want to come out and help,” Racks BBQ co-owner Rusty Allen.
“This is not something you could ever repay,” Sgt. Singleton said. “Just hope at some point in time that I am put in a position I can pay it forward. Faith is going to get us through, and we will prevail.”
The benefit starts Friday 11 a.m. at 7361 U.S. Highway 59 North. You can drive up and have your order taken. It is $10 a plate, and all proceeds go to the Singleton family. Racks BBQ says they have already pre-sold nearly 800 orders.
